Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 189 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $54,883,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Paylocity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,959,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

PCTY stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.67 and its 200 day moving average is $193.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

