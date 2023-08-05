Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,354 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $132.41 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

