Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,362 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

