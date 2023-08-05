Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 240 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 100.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.83. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.