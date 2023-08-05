Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 24,529 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 414,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

