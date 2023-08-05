Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 6,857.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 356,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 372,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 205,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 395,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 802,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 195,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

DQ opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daqo New Energy Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. HSBC lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.