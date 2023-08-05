Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $45.24 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.