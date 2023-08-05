Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,892 shares of company stock valued at $101,104 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

PMM stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

