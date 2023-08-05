Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,145,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $11.10 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.