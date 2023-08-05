Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,567.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 161,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 132,795 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $236.37 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

