Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 6.3 %

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

