Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.01 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 283.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

