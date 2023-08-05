Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 283.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $199.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

