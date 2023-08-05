Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in EnerSys by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

EnerSys Trading Down 0.8 %

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.