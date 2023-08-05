Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

