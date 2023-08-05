Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL opened at $168.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

