Van ECK Associates Corp Has $843,000 Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

