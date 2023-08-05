Van ECK Associates Corp Has $852,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.95 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $281.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

