Van ECK Associates Corp Has $900,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,395 shares of company stock worth $114,793,237. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $166.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.50.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.