Van ECK Associates Corp Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 134,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.