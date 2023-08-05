Van ECK Associates Corp Has $981,000 Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

