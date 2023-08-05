Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

