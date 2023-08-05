Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $894,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $30,446,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 890,111 shares of company stock worth $7,746,437. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

