Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $919,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $969,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,095,036.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,590 shares of company stock valued at $37,153,287. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

