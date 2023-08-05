Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,509 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

