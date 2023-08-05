Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 33,769 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:PMX opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.