Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,770 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,392,000 after acquiring an additional 469,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.