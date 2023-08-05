Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 172,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.