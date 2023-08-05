Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 20,863 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

