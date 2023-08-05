Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 213 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.