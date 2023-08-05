Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 297 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 777,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $562,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

POR opened at $46.59 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.