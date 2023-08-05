Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 325 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

