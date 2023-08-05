Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,626 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NURE stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

