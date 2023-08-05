Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 565 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

