Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 69,873 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,873 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

