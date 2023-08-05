Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,736,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,786,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 923,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.59.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

