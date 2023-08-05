Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE IRT opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.