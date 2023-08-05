Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.83%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

