Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Stock Up 0.8 %

Veritiv stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

