Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,249 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

SWBI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $15.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

