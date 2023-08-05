Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,736 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.13. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $64,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.