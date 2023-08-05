Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $814.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.