Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,558 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,149 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 373.3% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,621,000 after acquiring an additional 861,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

