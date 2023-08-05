Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,063,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.64 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

