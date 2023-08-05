Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 in the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.