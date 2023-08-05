Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FOX Price Performance
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.
FOX Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
