Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

NATI stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

About National Instruments

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.