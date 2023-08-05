Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

