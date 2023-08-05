Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

