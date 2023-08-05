Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTW opened at $212.76 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.30 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.35 and its 200-day moving average is $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

